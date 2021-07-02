Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cho has captained South Korea at the past two Women's World Cups

Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korea captain Cho So-hyun from West Ham on a permanent transfer.

The 33-year-old midfielder initially moved to Spurs from their Women's Super League rivals on loan in January, making nine appearances.

The deal had an option to turn the loan into a permanent move and Cho has agreed a one-year deal with an option to extend by another 12 months.

Cho has won 127 caps for South Korea and played at the past two World Cups.

"What she offers us from a possession perspective is someone who unlocks defences, looks to break lines and creates opportunities to get our forwards into good positions," Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner told the club website.

"She's tactically a very intelligent player with so much experience on an international and on a club stage."

Prior to moving to West Ham in 2019 Cho had spent time at Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL and Korean side Hyundai Steel Red Angels.

"With the help of everyone here, I was able to adapt quickly to the team last season," she told the club website.

"I still need to adapt more - I want to score and assist a lot more.

"I believe our team will get better and better and I am very excited to be part of the club going into the future."