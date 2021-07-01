Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Dallas has made 229 appearances for Leeds since arriving from Brentford in 2015

Stuart Dallas has signed a new three-year contract with Leeds United, keeping him at Elland Road until 2024.

The Northern Irishman started all 38 games last season as Leeds made their Premier League return following a 16-year absence.

Dallas, 30, was named player of the year after an excellent campaign during which he starred in a number of positions for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

His current deal was set to expire this summer.

"This is where I want to be. I've always said that I've wanted to be at this club," Dallas said.

"My family are here, my kids go to school here and they wanted to stay here as well. It's a big moment for me and I'm absolutely delighted."

Since arriving from Brentford in 2015 Dallas has become a mainstay of the side, making 229 appearances.

The arrival of Bielsa saw the County Tyrone native grow into a key figure, winning Players' Player of the Year as Leeds achieved promotion from the Championship in the 2019-20 campaign.

He won the same award last season, having scored eight goals including a memorable double as Leeds claimed a brilliant win at the home of eventual champions Manchester City.

"I feel like there's still more to come. I didn't start playing professional football until I was 21 so I still feel I've a lot more to give.

"Last season is a good benchmark for me to push on, and hopefully we can achieve great things together."