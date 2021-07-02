Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Tom Heaton made 20 appearances for Aston Villa over two years before being released at the end of last season

Manchester United have re-signed goalkeeper Tom Heaton on a two-year contract.

The 35-year-old spent five seasons at United at the start of his career, although he did not make a single first-team appearance.

He went on to play 377 senior games at various clubs, most notably Burnley, before leaving for Aston Villa in 2019.

Heaton left Villa Park at the end of last season and is returning to Old Trafford on a free transfer.

"For me to have the opportunity to come back after spending 13 great years here as a kid, it's an incredible feeling and I'm really, really excited to get started," he said.

Heaton, who has three England caps, is the fourth goalkeeper in Manchester United's senior squad along with David de Gea, Dean Henderson and Lee Grant.

Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero was among eight players released after their contracts expired at the end of last month.

