Paul Simpson had a 23-year playing career before going on to manage the likes of Rochdale, Carlisle, Preston, Shrewsbury and Stockport

Bristol City assistant head coach Paul Simpson is to step back from his role to have treatment for cancer.

The former Manchester City, Oxford United and Derby County winger, 54, has had renal cell carcinoma - a type of kidney cancer - diagnosed.

Simpson has managed five EFL clubs and was in charge of the England side that won the 2017 Under-20 World Cup.

He joined City as a coach last summer and was joint-caretaker manager after Dean Holden was sacked last season.

"Everyone at City wishes Paul all the best for his treatment and recovery and looks forward to welcoming him back," a club statement read.

"Academy coaching staff will support the first team during Paul's absence."