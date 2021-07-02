Last updated on .From the section Newport

Christopher Missilou has made 115 competitive appearances for three different EFL clubs - Oldham, Northampton Town and Swindon Town.

Newport County have signed midfielder Christopher Missilou on a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old was released by Swindon in May having moved to the County Ground from Northampton in February.

Born in Auxerre he played for France at U18 level and has two caps for Congo.

"I kept an eye on Newport County last season and noticed their position in the League," said Missilou, who has spent the last three years playing in the Football League.

"I know they're a good team and they've made a lot of changes in the past few years.

"I'm a high energy player that will bring a lot of experience. I'm coming into the team with the ambition to score goals and get that promotion to League One."

Missilou played for Auxerre in France's top-flight Ligue 1 and several other French clubs before joining Oldham in July 2018.

"Chris has plenty of experience in League One and Two with more than 100 games under his belt," said Newport manager Mike Flynn.

"He knows all about this division and what it takes to play higher up too."

Missilou joins forwards Courtney Baker-Richardson and Jermaine Hylton, defender James Clarke, midfielder Ed Upson and former goalkeeper Joe Day in moving to Rodney Parade for next season.

"He is a strong addition to our midfield," added Flynn. "I'm pleased that we've got another in during pre-season with a few weeks to go before it all gets under way."

