Molly Bartrip made over 100 appearances for former club Reading

Tottenham are set to sign former Reading defender Molly Bartrip before the 2021-22 Women's Super League season.

Bartrip left Reading at the end of her contract in May after seven years at the club, where she made more than 100 appearances.

Spurs finished eighth in the WSL last season under manager Rehanne Skinner.

On Friday, Tottenham signed South Korea captain Cho So-hyun from West Ham on a permanent transfer.