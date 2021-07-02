Emma Hayes: Chelsea manager extends contract at Women' Super League champions

Emma Hayes has signed a new contract as manager of Women's Super League champions Chelsea.

The 44-year-old will enter a 10th season in charge of the Blues, having won 10 major titles.

She led the club to their first Champions League final last season in a campaign that saw the club win the WSL, the League Cup and reach the last eight of the delayed Women's FA Cup.

