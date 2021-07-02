Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Josh Knight (left) scored three times for Peterborough while on loan during the 2019-20 season

Championship side Peterborough United have signed Leicester City centre-back Josh Knight for a "substantial fee" on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old played 34 times in two previous loan spells with the club in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.

Knight, who first joined Leicester aged eight, spent last season on loan with Wycombe, making 39 appearances.

"He ticks every box and the most pleasing thing is that it's a permanent deal," said Posh boss Darren Ferguson. external-link

"The boy is delighted to be back, the lads are also delighted he is back I have to say and another bonus is that he already knows how I want to play."

Knight made his only senior appearance for the Foxes in an EFL Cup tie against Sheffield United in 2017.

