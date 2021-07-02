Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Paul Glatzel scored 28 goals for Liverpool's under-18 side in 2018-19

Tranmere Rovers have signed striker Paul Glatzel on a season-long loan from Premier League side Liverpool.

The 20-year-old came through Liverpool's academy but has suffered a serious knee injury and an ankle injury in recent seasons.

"He has great technical quality, work rate and scoring ability with desire to improve," boss Micky Mellon said.

"When the opportunity to bring him in alongside building our relationship with Liverpool, it is a win-win."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.