Lewis Fiorini's four professional appearances for Man City have all come for their Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has signed teenage midfielder Lewis Fiorini on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Fiorini, 19, who has signed a new five-year deal with the Manchester giants, is Appleton's first summer signing.

He spent last season in the Netherlands on loan to Dutch second-tier side NAC Breda, just failing to help them win promotion to the Eredivisie.

Fiorini will report for pre-season training with the Imps this week.

"I've spoken with the manager," said Fiorini. "He's shown me some of the young talent that he's worked with over the years. His plans along with Lincoln's ideas really seem to suit me and I cannot wait to get going.

"Last year was my first season in professional football and I managed to settle down, break into the team and scored a few good goals too. I'm hoping to carry that on this season with Lincoln."

