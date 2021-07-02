Last updated on .From the section Rangers

On-loan Rangers striker Christopher McKee was sent off as Brechin dropped out of League 2

Rangers striker Christopher McKee has received a four-game ban after a Scottish FA hearing into accusations of homophobic language.

The 19-year-old Northern Irish striker was sent off while playing on loan for Brechin City in last season's pyramid play-off final defeat to Kelty Hearts.

Having been found guilty of excessive misconduct, half his ban is suspended until the end of the new season.

Rangers had pledged to "thoroughly investigate" the incident.

Michael Paton, who was Brechin player-manager at the time, said McKee was "left in tears" after the straight red card.

Kelty's 1-0 win at Glebe Park completed a 3-1 aggregate victory to end Brechin's 67-year stay in the senior leagues.