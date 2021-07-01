Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Jack Harrison was one of Leeds' star men on their return to the Premier league last season

Leeds United have signed Manchester City winger Jack Harrison in an £11m deal.

The 24-year-old has been on loan at Elland Road since 2018 and has proved vital to their return to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

Harrison has not made a competitive appearance for City, having joined them from New York City FC in 2017.

The Englishman scored eight goals and registered eight assists in 36 league appearances for Leeds last season.