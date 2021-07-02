Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Boubakary Soumare was part of Paris St-Germain's academy before joining Lille in 2017

Leicester City have signed midfielder Boubakary Soumare from Lille on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £17m. external-link

The 22-year-old made 40 appearances for Lille last season, helping them clinch the Ligue 1 title in May.

Soumare helped France reach the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship in May and said he is "proud and honoured" to join the Foxes.

"Leicester is a very ambitious club," he said.

"When they spoke to me about their plans and what they wanted from me, I knew straight away I wanted to come."

Soumare made 104 appearances in four seasons with Lille after joining them from Paris St-Germain, where he featured as a youth player.

