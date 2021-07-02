Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Joel Piroe scored twice against Omonia Nicosia in PSV Eindhoven's Europa League campaign last season

Swansea City have signed striker Joel Piroe from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old scored once for PSV in the Eredivisie last season in 11 appearances, all of which came from the bench.

Piroe joined PSV's academy in 2014 from Feyenoord and has won four caps for Netherlands' under-20s, scoring once.

The initial fee is understood to be around £1m, which could rise up to £2m.

Piroe is the second forward to join the Swans this summer, after former Wigan striker Kyle Joseph agreed a four-year deal in June after the departure of last season's top scorer and record signing Andre Ayew.

The Dutchman will spend a period in isolation ahead of his arrival to comply with Covid-19 guidelines, before joining up with the Swansea squad for their pre-season camp next week.

