Phil Parkinson is the only manager to take an English fourth-tier club to the final of a major cup competition at Wembley, leading Bradford City of League Two to the 2013 League Cup final.

New Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says he is "ready to embrace," featuring in a documentary series as "it's part of being a manager."

The takeover of Wrexham by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is to be the subject of a documentary series called Welcome to Wrexham.

Parkinson says McElhenney has explained the importance of the documentary.

"It's something I've dealt with before and been aware of at other clubs and it's part of being a manager, he said.

Wrexham chose Parkinson to replace Dean Keates, whose contract was not renewed after a process that saw over 60 applicants.

Parkinson, who will be joined at the Racecourse Ground by long-serving assistant manager Steve Parkin, has signed a 12-month rolling contract.

The Welcome to Wrexham documentary will follow Wrexham's owners' "crash course in football club ownership", according to the National League club's website.

US-based FX Entertainment has placed a two-season order for what is described as an "access-all-areas programme."

Parkinson previously said he was glad the filming of popular Netflix show Sunderland 'Til I die had finished by the time he took charge of the Black Cats.

"I'm pleased there's no cameras around for a third season," he said in 2020.

"At the moment if you said to me would I rather have the cameras follow me, yes or no? It's a no."

Parkinson smiled when asked about those quotes and says he expects to iron-out the details of what 'access-all-areas' means on Welcome to Wrexham as they go along.

"It's something I've spoken about at length with the people involved and also with Rob (McElhenney). It is (the documentary) important for the area and the image of the club," he said.

"Obviously it's not going to detract my ability to prepare the team to win on a Saturday afternoon and that's the key, so of course there is access, but there will be certain times when I am sure we will have to be left to concentrate on what we've got to do. And I think there is an understanding of that.

"Details will be ironed out, but the most important thing is the team is successful.

"I am going to embrace the camera crew etc, but obviously there are certain times when the door will be closed.

"That might not be at half time in a game, it might be at the training ground. That may happen, but we will work that out as we go along and make sure everyone is happy with the arrangement."

The 53-year old, who has been promoted three times as a manager, is taking on a non-league role for the first time.

However, Parkinson says he has no doubt he has made the right decision.

"The sleeping giant phrase is so apt for this club and I think as a manager you use all your experiences and take them into your next job," he said.

"I want to bring all that experience here and do all I can to get them back where they belong."

Parkinson, who played over 500 Football League games for Bury and Reading, says he has been impressed by his famous co-chairman.

"They are so committed to putting into practice what they have promised," he added.

"I have met a lot of owners in my career and one thing that really impressed me was the structure they have put in place. They want to improve all aspects of the football club."