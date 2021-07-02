Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Kevin van Veen, right, made over 100 Scunthorpe appearances across two spells

Dutch striker Kevin van Veen has reunited with Graham Alexander after joining Motherwell on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old played under Fir Park manager Alexander at Scunthorpe United in English League One.

Van Veen ended his second spell at Scunthorpe, now in League Two, this summer having scored 18 goals in 67 games.

"Kevin's a player I know very well and I'm delighted to bring him up to Motherwell," said Alexander.

"His ability on the ball and to score goals is something that we will all benefit from.

"I am certain he can help achieve success."

Van Veen's prolific form - 16 goals in 21 appearances - for Top Oss in Holland's second tier led to a move to Scunthorpe in 2015.

He had a short loan stint at Cambuur in the Dutch Eredivisie and a year with Northampton Town before returning to Glanford Park in January 2019.

Van Veen is Motherwell's fourth new signing this summer, joining fellow forwards Connor Shields, Kaiyne Woolery, and Justin Amaluzor.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.