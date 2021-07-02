Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Jack Aitchison has yet to make a first-team appearance for Barnsley but spent time on loan at Stevenage last season

Forest Green Rovers have signed forward Jack Aitchison on a season-long loan deal from Barnsley.

Aitchison, 21, previously spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Forest Green from Celtic, where he came through the youth ranks, making 30 appearances.

"Coming into the stadium, it felt like I'd never been away," the Scotland Under-19 international said.

"When I heard I would be going back out on loan, there was only one place I wanted to be and that was here."

