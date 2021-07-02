Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Luke McCormick returns to League One where he scored six goals in 39 appearances for Bristol Rovers last season

AFC Wimbledon have made Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick their first signing of the summer.

McCormick, 22, has spent the last two years on loan at Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers in League One,

He made 42 appearances in all competitions for Rovers last season but now joins Wimbledon on an undisclosed length deal.

McCormick had been with Chelsea since the age of nine progressing through the youth ranks alongside Mason Mount.

