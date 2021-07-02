Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Cameron Coxe has represented Wales at several age-group levels

League Two side Colchester United have signed defender Cameron Coxe on an 18-month loan from Solihull Moors.

The Wales Under-21 international, 22, made 25 appearances for the National League Moors last season after joining from Cardiff.

Coxe came through the Bluebirds' academy, making four appearances for the club across the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Colchester, managed by Hayden Mullins finished six points above the relegation zone in 20th last season.

He has represented his country at U17s, U19, U20s and U21s levels, making his debut for the U21s less than two weeks after his Cardiff debut.

Cameron has already met his new U's teammates as they went through their two days of testing this week, and will be back at Florence Park for the first day of pre-season training on Monday.

