Brazil had striker Gabriel Jesus sent off in their Copa America quarter-final against Chile but held on for a 1-0 win to set up a semi-final against Peru.
Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil an lead early in the second half before Jesus was sent-off within two minutes for a high kick on Eugenio Mena.
Chile piled on pressure but the closest they came to an equaliser was Ben Brereton's header hitting the bar.
Peru advanced after beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.
Brazil and Peru will now meet in a repeat of the 2019 final, which the former won 3-1.
"Jesus was just bad luck," said Brazil forward Neymar after the win against Chile. "He had his eye on the ball, not on the man, and unfortunately, he was sent off.
"Every day that goes by we have tests to make us stronger, to prove that we can play under all kinds of circumstances.
"Chile are a good team, they have great players and it is very difficult with a man less. Everyone deserves praise - the defence, the midfield, the forwards.
"We managed to withstand something that rarely happens to this team. It was a big test for us."
Peru came through an action-packed game against Paraguay, who took the lead through captain Gustavo Gomez early on.
However two goals from Gianluca Lapadula put Peru in front and, despite Paraguay having Gomez dismissed just before half-time, they equalised through Junior Alonso.
Yoshimar Yotun restored Peru's lead but, after they went down to 10 men when Andre Carillo was sent off in the 84th minute, Gabriel Avalos scored a last-minute leveller to send the tie to penalties.
Paraguay missed with three of their spot-kicks before Miguel Trauco scored the decisive penalty for Peru.
Line-ups
Brazil
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23EdersonBooked at 81mins
- 2Danilo
- 4Marquinhos
- 3Thiago Silva
- 16Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forMilitãoat 90+1'minutes
- 5Casemiro
- 8Fred
- 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 48mins
- 20FirminoSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 45'minutes
- 7RicharlisonSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 90+1'minutes
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 11de Barros Ribeiro
- 12Pereira da Silva
- 13Leite de Souza Junior
- 14Militão
- 15Fabinho
- 17Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 18Vinícius Júnior
- 19Sousa Soares
- 21Barbosa Almeida
- 22Rech Ortiz
- 25Douglas Luiz
Chile
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Bravo
- 4Isla
- 6SierraltaBooked at 58mins
- 17Medel
- 18VegasSubstituted forPalaciosat 64'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 2Mena
- 8VidalBooked at 88mins
- 13PulgarSubstituted forMenesesat 76'minutes
- 20AránguizSubstituted forValenciaat 88'minutes
- 11Vargas
- 10SánchezSubstituted forBreretonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Valencia
- 5Roco
- 7Pinares
- 9Meneses
- 12Arias
- 14Galdames
- 19Alarcón
- 21Palacios
- 22Brereton
- 23Castellón
- 25Núñez
- 28Baeza
- Referee:
- Patricio Loustau
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Chile 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carlos Palacios (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eduardo Vargas.
Post update
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Danilo.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Eder Militão replaces Renan Lodi.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Everton replaces Richarlison.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Vargas (Chile).
Post update
Renan Lodi (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Vargas (Chile) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Danilo.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Diego Valencia replaces Charles Aránguiz.
Booking
Arturo Vidal (Chile) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Chile).
Post update
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Palacios (Chile).
Post update
Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ederson (Brazil) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carlos Palacios (Chile) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean Meneses.
Post update
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Ederson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jean Meneses (Chile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
