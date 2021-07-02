Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian, St Johnstone, Morelos
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Porto are ready to offer €12million (£10.3m) with the potential for a further €5m (£4.3m) in bonuses for a Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Record via A Bola)
Former Rangers and Porto winger Daniel Candeias believes the time is right for Alfredo Morelos to move on and has been discussing a move to Portugal with the Colombia striker. (Daily Record via A Bola)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says the club are waiting to hear from two signing targets as he plans to bolster his attacking options. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Leigh Griffiths want to ensure his "legacy at this football club is a positive one" and has "some unfinished business", says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, explaining a new contract for the striker. (Scotsman)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says Shaun Rooney can build a foundation for "bigger and better things" at McDiarmid Park. (Courier)
Hibernian will return with second bid for defender Jamie McCart after St Johnstone turned down their opening offer. (Courier)
Rangers winger Ryan Kent has not been seen at pre-season training because he is nursing a niggling injury and is working in the gym as part of his recovery. (Scottish Sun)
A group of Celtic fans plan a friendly protest on July 17 "to welcome and encourage the team and manager ahead of the upcoming season and to send a clear message that we are putting the board on notice". (Daily Record)
A chance meeting with manager Allan Hale at Cormack Park and the backing of his Aberdeen star brother led to Caiden Imbert-Thomas agreeing to turn out for Huntly in the Highland League. (Press & Journal)