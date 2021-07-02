Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Vokins made one Premier League start for Southampton last season before a loan move to Sunderland

Ross County have signed left-back Jake Vokins on a season-long loan from Southampton.

Vokins, 19, has made five first team appearances for the English Premier League club and had an injury-curtailed loan spell at Sunderland last term.

He has also played for England at various age grade levels.

"Jake is a very talented young player that has been exposed to football at the very top level," said County manager Malky MacKay.

"When you look at some of the games he has played in it shows the faith, belief and trust from the football management at Southampton in his ability and potential and it is exciting to add Jake for the upcoming season."

