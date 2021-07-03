Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Emiliano Marcondes scored Brentford's second goal in their 2-0 play-off final win over Swansea City at Wembley

AFC Bournemouth have signed former Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after his contract at the Bees expired this summer and is Scott Parker's first signing since becoming Cherries boss.

The Dane played 40 times for Brentford last season and scored in their play-off final win over Swansea City to seal promotion to the Premier League.

He played for Nordsjaelland before joining Brentford in January 2018.

He returned to Denmark towards the end of 2019 after joining Midtjylland on loan and helped the club win the Danish title.

"To be able to sign a player of Emiliano's quality on a free transfer is a huge coup for the club," said chief executive Neill Blake.

"Unsurprisingly, we were in competition with a number of other clubs so I'm delighted that he has chosen AFC Bournemouth for the next stage of his career.

"Emiliano is proven at this level, knows what it takes to win and has experience of the biggest games and securing promotion."

