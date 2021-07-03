Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Meaghan Sargeant is Aston Vila's fifth new signing of the summer

Aston Villa have signed former Bristol City and Birmingham City defender Meaghan Sargeant.

The 27-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Villans, who are set for their second season in the Women's Super League.

Injury restricted the ex-England youth international to just three appearances for Bristol City last season.

"Meaghan is a strong leader who can play off both feet and is athletically strong," said manager Carla Ward.