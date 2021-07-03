Meaghan Sargeant: Aston Villa sign former Bristol City defender
Aston Villa have signed former Bristol City and Birmingham City defender Meaghan Sargeant.
The 27-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Villans, who are set for their second season in the Women's Super League.
Injury restricted the ex-England youth international to just three appearances for Bristol City last season.
"Meaghan is a strong leader who can play off both feet and is athletically strong," said manager Carla Ward.