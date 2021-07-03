Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Jonny Williams and Gareth Bale were members of the Wales squad which reached the last four at Euro 2016

Midfielder Jonny Williams hopes Gareth Bale will play a full part in Wales' bid to reach next year's World Cup.

Questions over Bale's future remain, in particular his Wales career after their Euro 2020 last 16 exit.

But Williams wants to see the 32-year-old continue for the national side as they attempt to reach Qatar 2022, with the qualifiers resuming in September.

"Everyone would love him to do one more qualification campaign for the World Cup," Williams said.

"It's up to him at the end of the day. I really don't know what his plans are.

"But it would be nice if he tried just one more time."

Bale, who enters the final year of his Real Madrid contract after a season on loan at Spurs, walked away when asked about his Wales future after the 4-0 defeat to Denmark.

But in a subsequent interview with Welsh language broadcaster S4C he insisted he wanted to continue and said: "I will play for Wales until the day I stop playing football."

Wales' exit from the European Championships has led to speculation over the international futures of several players, with Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen joining Bale in their early thirties.

While Williams is hopeful they will continue for the World Cup campaign, he acknowledges that they are in the twilight of their international careers.

"We have to appreciate the players we've got at the moment," Williams told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen - for me these players are world class.

"They're the reason we're performing at major tournaments in the first place. We're fortunate to have these in our team and I think we have to appreciate them for however much longer they play.

"The younger ones coming through have to appreciate the last few years of these players because they're special players and special people."

'I'd love to see Gareth at Cardiff...but I can't see it happening'

Wales resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belarus in September, having secured three points from their opening two games, and Williams says they are in a "good position."

The former Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Sunderland player says the squad are happy for manager Robert Page to continue in the role for the campaign.

Page has been in charge since last November in the absence of Ryan Giggs, who will go on trial in January accused of headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling her, a charge which he denies.

"He's done all he can since he stepped in," Williams said of Page.

"It's a hard situation to come into when the team's doing so well and he's managed to carry that forward.

"Topping the Nations League group and getting promoted and taking us into the last 16.

"I think he's done really well. Everyone wants to play for him and do well. "

Williams was one of eight surviving members of Wales' Euro 2016 campaign in the 26 man squad for this year's tournament, although he did not make an appearance.

The 27-year-old is now without a club after he was not offered a new contract by Cardiff City, who he joined in January from Charlton Athletic.

"I didn't want to speak to my agent too much when I was away with the national team as I didn't want it to get in the way," he said.

"It's something I'll probably sit down over the next week and discuss.

"I'm quite relaxed. The main thing for me is that I want to be happy for the last few years wherever that may take me.

"Whether that's in the UK or abroad I'll wait and see and I'll probably speak to the Wales manager as well to see what the plans are moving forward."