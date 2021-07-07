Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Anthony Limbrick managed Woking in the National League between 2017 and 2018

New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick is well aware of the club's European pedigree ahead of their Europa Conference League tie against Glentoran.

Limbrick will take charge of his first European game following his appointment as Saints boss in April.

Saints will be appearing in Europe for the 23rd time.

"Every day when we come into the ground there are European pictures all over the wall," Limbrick said.

"You are reminded every day of the success the club's had and the great times that they've had.

"I look at them every day and want to make sure we get some up there with this team and that's a great challenge for me as a coach.

"It's going to be really interesting coaching in Europe and I'm looking forward to it. It was one of the big pulls of coming here, to get that experience.

"There's added pressure for us to perform in any competition and we want to improve and do better than last season. The more games we can win in Europe the better for the club so there's pressure, of course."

The New Saints are in the new Europa Conference League having lost out on the Cymru Premier title to Connah's Quay for a second successive season.

Glentoran finished third in the 2020-21 Irish Premiership to earn their spot in Europe.

Gibraltar's Europa or Latvia's Kauno Žalgiris will face the winners of the tie in the next round.