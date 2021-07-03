Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Simon Moore made 63 league appearances in five seasons with the Blades

Coventry City have signed former Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after his contract at the Blades expired last month, having made 70 appearances for the club as they won promotion from League One to the Premier League.

Moore featured twice in the top flight against Manchester United in place of loanee Dean Henderson in 2019-20.

He has also had spells at Cardiff City, Bristol City and Brentford.

"Simon is a very good goalkeeper and is a great professional with a top attitude, who will strengthen our options in this area," Sky Blues manager Mark Robins told the club website.

"He brings great experience too, with time in the Premier League and the Championship under his belt."

