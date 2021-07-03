Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Slavisa Jokanovic agreed a three-year deal to manage Sheffield United in May after leaving Qatari side Al-Gharafa

Newly-appointed Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic says he does not want to sell any of his squad.

The former Watford and Fulham manager succeeded Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane after the club was relegated from the Premier League last season.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Norway midfielder Sander Berge are among the players reportedly interesting other sides following the Blades' relegation.

"Nobody is leaving at the moment," Jokanovic told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"All the squad with contracts from last season are part of my squad."

The 52-year-old Serb, who has previously guided both Watford and Fulham to promotion from the Championship, was talking after the start of pre-season training with his new club.

He inherits a squad that also includes the likes of Scotland striker Oli McBurnie and former Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, who moved to Bramall Lane last October for a club-record deal worth £23.5m.

Jokanovic remains hopeful he can strengthen a squad that saw experienced players such as Phil Jagielka and John Lundstram leave this summer at the end of their contracts.

"We'll need some fresh blood, definitely," he added.

"It's a question about evolution or revolution. If people can show they are fighting a different level they need to do it one time more.

"I came here because I trust that these people can make me successful, and I will demand and I will push and I am ready to make us successful.

"If they start to trust in themselves, in their teammates and one day trust in me, this can be very good news for all of us."