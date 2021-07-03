Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' future is in question amid speculation linking him with Porto

Rangers' "mentality needs to change" as they bid to retain their first Scottish top-flight title in a decade, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side finished 25 points clear last season to ruin Celtic's hopes of a record 10th successive championship.

But Gerrard has warned a mindset shift is required to hold on to the trophy.

"We are going to be the team that is hunted now rather than being one of the hunters, so it changes," he told Rangers TV. external-link

"We have created history. It will never go, it will be there for the rest of our lives. The players have done ever so well.

"The challenge is going to come from different teams all over the league.

"The mentality needs to change and we need to maintain our standards that we have shown over the last 12 months - and turn the heat up even more."

New arrival 'really close'

Having signed Oostende's Zambia striker Fashion Sakala and Bournemouth midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh for the new campaign, Gerrard says another arrival is imminent.

"We're really close on one piece and hopefully in the coming days we'll have an announcement for the fans," he added.

"There won't be wholesale signings because the squad is strong and good. We've brought some good additions in six months ago so we're looking for quality rather than quantity."

While the Rangers squad returned to training this week, Alfredo Morelos remains on international duty with Colombia at the Copa America.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Porto external-link this summer, but Gerrard wants him back "fit and firing" for Rangers' push for more honours.

"When he finishes in the tournament he'll have a short break and then come and join us for the rest of pre-season and we'll try to have him ready for game one as well," the manager added.

"It's important he does the right things when he stops, until he comes back, because he'll have a very short pre-season and we need Alfredo to be fit and firing for the important games coming our way."