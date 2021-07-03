Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Rob Atkinson made his EFL debut in September last year

Bristol City have signed Oxford United central defender Rob Atkinson for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the Championship club with the option of a fourth year.

He impressed in his only full campaign in League One, playing 44 times for the U's as they reached the play-off semi-finals, and was named in the division's team of the season.

Atkinson moved to Oxford from non-league Eastleigh in January 2020.

"I'm excited and looking forward to playing in the Championship," he told the Bristol City website.

"It's another step up and I've done plenty of those in my career."

