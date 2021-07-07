Match ends, Connah's Quay Nomads 2, Alashkert 2.
Connah's Quay Nomads fought back to secure a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Alashkert in Aberystwyth.
Craig Curran gave the hosts the lead, only for the Armenian side to hit back immediately through David Khurtsidze.
Khurtsidze was on target again just before half time, while Nomads skipper George Horan struck 10 minutes from time to earn his side a draw.
The second leg takes place in Yerevan on 14 July.
This is the second Champions League campaign for the Cymru Premier champions, and Andy Morrison's side will be looking to go one better after losing 2-0 to Bosnian champions FK Sarajevo in the first round of qualifying last season.
Albania's Teuta Durres or Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol await the winners in the second qualifying round with the losers dropping into the Europa Conference League.
Line-ups
Connah's Quay Nomads
- 1Byrne
- 8Morris
- 7MullanBooked at 64mins
- 5Horan
- 2Disney
- 6HarrisonSubstituted forOwensat 45'minutes
- 9Wilde
- 19Curran
- 12PooleBooked at 82mins
- 16OwenSubstituted forEdwardsat 45'minutes
- 15HolmesSubstituted forMooreat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Insall
- 11Davies
- 14Moore
- 17Owens
- 21Williams
- 23Edwards
- 24Calderbank-Park
Alashkert
- 22Cancarevic
- 2Coelho Andrade
- 88Santos das Neves
- 33Boljevic
- 5Kadio
- 20Djialo EmbaloSubstituted forGlisicat 68'minutes
- 3Voskanyan
- 9HovsepyanSubstituted forYedigaryanat 67'minutes
- 21Grigoryan
- 27Khurtsidze
- 97DavidyanSubstituted forMihajlovicat 90+14'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Yurchenko
- 4Jovanovic
- 7Gome
- 10Glisic
- 16Bezecourt
- 17Yedigaryan
- 77Aghekyan
- 98Mihajlovic
- 99Tankov
- Referee:
- Vasilis Dimitriou
