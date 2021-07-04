Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira to succeed Roy Hodgson as the Premier League club's manager.

The former Arsenal captain emerged as Palace's preferred candidate after a lengthy process since Hodgson announced he was leaving the club on 18 May.

The 45-year-old Frenchman has signed a three-year contract with the Eagles, who finished 14th last season.

"I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League," said Vieira.

"It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman [Steve Parish] and sporting director [Dougie Freedman] about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy.

"The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward."

