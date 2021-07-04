Patrick Vieira takes over as Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira to succeed Roy Hodgson as the Premier League club's manager.

The former Arsenal captain emerged as Palace's preferred candidate after a lengthy process since Hodgson announced he was leaving the club on 18 May.

The 45-year-old Frenchman has signed a three-year contract with the Eagles, who finished 14th last season.

"I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League," said Vieira.

"It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman [Steve Parish] and sporting director [Dougie Freedman] about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy.

"The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward."

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 13:12

    Great players don't always make great manager and Vieira was definitely a great player. Should be interesting.

  • Comment posted by More on this story, today at 13:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mr J F GRIFFIN, today at 13:11

    GOOD LUCK< COME ON YOU EAGLES

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 13:11

    Roy Keane coming in as assistant apparently. Bad cop bad cop.
    Palace could do with big Pat in midfield never mind in the dugout

  • Comment posted by hakuna_matata, today at 13:11

    Patrick Vieira, LOL, what a joke of an appointment! Then again, only recently Palace had the worst manager in league history in De Boer.

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 13:10

    Parish realises only to well that Zaha is Crystal Palace and to get him to stay a personality was required as manager welcome Mr Vierra and good luck

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 13:10

    This seems a very silly idea from Palace

  • Comment posted by astmvantage , today at 13:10

    Glad he's back in the Premiership, never thought he would take the Palace job though, its going be interesting to see how it goes for him at Palace

  • Comment posted by kloppo, today at 13:10

    A club with no ambition, sacked by xmas

  • Comment posted by that swashbuckling polander of garwolin, today at 13:10

    What for Roy Keane then? Taking over at Brentford in December just to have some rivalry?

  • Comment posted by BigQ, today at 13:10

    dear

  • Comment posted by iplaysafe, today at 13:09

    A legend in his own rights. Welcome back to the PL captain and good luck even if it's playing against Arsenal

  • Comment posted by Mr Jo Bangles, today at 13:09

    Sadly, Palace have had their day.
    They're relegation fodder

  • Comment posted by BigQ, today at 13:09

    oh

  • Comment posted by TheGMen, today at 13:09

    Seems like a risky appointment.
    However, The Board must have given it considerable thought so I guess their supporters must give them the benefit of the doubt.
    But there were other stronger or more experienced candidates out there.
    Time will tell!

  • Comment posted by hamhock, today at 13:09

    Would prefer Hodgson to Vieira

  • Comment posted by Gerrydidit, today at 13:09

    Hopefully hiring him because of his managing career not his playing career... risky appointment especially with half the squad last season now free agents, hopefully a leftfield appointment in the mould of Ranieri rather than De Boer

  • Comment posted by K Star, today at 13:09

    He'll probably bore them all to death by repeatedly mentioning that he has won the World Cup ( like he does on itv)

  • Comment posted by James, today at 13:09

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by imjustsayingwhatyourethinking, today at 13:09

    So Fat Frank was never a consideration?

    I guess he has BBC punditry to pay the bills, which means we are all paying for him to stay employed.

