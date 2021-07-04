Last updated on .From the section European Championship

England's 4-0 win over Ukraine at Euro 2020 attracted a peak TV audience of 20.9 million, making it the most-watched live TV event of the year with 81.8% audience share.

Harry Kane, with two, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson got the goals, as England's men reached a first European Championship semi-final since 1996.

The match in Rome also pulled in 5.2 million live streams across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website combined.

England face Denmark in the semi-final.

Victory would see England reach their first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.

Wednesday's match at Wembley kicks off at 20:00 BST with Spain or Italy awaiting the winner in the final.

Spain's match with Italy, a rerun of the 2012 final which the Spaniards won 4-0, will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday from 19:00 with kick-off at 20:00.