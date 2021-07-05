Shayne Lavery-inspired Linfield narrowly missed out on the Europa League group stage in 2019

Jamie Mulgrew believes Linfield's 2019 Europa League run has been a catalyst for change in how Irish Premiership sides approach European football.

The Blues recorded a memorable home win over Qarabag two years ago but missed out on the Europa League group stage on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw.

Mulgrew was speaking ahead of his side's Champions League opener away to Zalgiris Vilnius on Tuesday.

"Focus and added belief are important," said the 35-year-old skipper.

"I think what we did a few years ago gave everybody belief. Look at Coleraine last year and Glentoran, teams have started to realise that once you get through a round then you never know what might happen.

"Obviously the finances that are on offer now are massive and that also probably dictates the focus that you have on Europe. I think our run in the Europa League when we beat Qarabag at home could have been a catalyst."

The trip to face the Lithuanian champions in the Champions League first qualifying round (18:00 BST kick-off) will be Linfield's first competitive outing since their Irish Premiership win over Cliftonville on 29 May.

Mulgrew in friendly action for Linfield against Kilmarnock on Wednesday

The Belfast side, who clinched a league and Irish Cup double last season, have warmed up for the European campaign with friendlies against Scottish sides Kilmarnock and St Mirren over the last week.

However, despite a lack of competitive minutes in recent weeks, Mulgrew feels as though the club's switch to a full-time model will stand them in good stead as they look to break new ground in European competition.

"Obviously we are in full time and doing the full-time programme so the couple of weeks off before doing that was great," added the veteran midfielder.

"It's been really good, I'm really enjoying it - I suppose you are supposed to do it when you're in your 20s and not when you're 35 but it was a no-brainer for me.

"With the full-time regime we are able to take our time, do a stretching session or go into the gym as well as other things rather than rushing to get to training after work then maybe eating your dinner late.

"The intensity is certainly no less but the sessions are just not as condensed as they would have been before. The boys are all really enjoying it."

Linfield's Europa League tie with Qarabag in 2019 featured a couple of standout performances from Shayne Lavery, who scored three goals across the two legs.

However, the departure of the 22-year-old striker - who scored 30 goals during the 2020-21 season - to Blackpool in addition to Joel Cooper's return to parent club Oxford United and Andrew Waterworth's move to Glenavon has deprived boss David Healy of three of his most effective attacking players.

Lavery secured a move to Blackpool after scoring 30 goals for Linfield last season

But the absence of those key men does not faze Mulgrew, who believes it instead offers an opportunity to the likes of Christy Manzinga, who played in the recent friendly defeats by Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

"I have every faith in the club's recruitment team, there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to get a couple of strikers in but that gives other players the opportunity to step up to the mark and prove they are capable of filling the shoes left by Shayne and Andy," said Mulgrew.

"We have Christy there who came from Motherwell but last season had injuries and a suspension as well but he played against Kilmarnock and did well.

"There is no doubt that there will be players coming in, obviously we are a bit light on numbers in the squad but hopefully with the addition of maybe three more players it will stand us in good stead for the league campaign starting."

While Linfield have lost several players recently, with defenders Mark Haughey and Mark Stafford joining Waterworth at Glenavon, they issued a statement of intent by snapping up Dundalk captain Chris Shields from Dundalk.

Former Ayr United defender Sam Roscoe, goalkeeper Jack Ruddy and youngster Andrew Clarke have also been added to Healy's squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Linfield progressed through the preliminary round of last season's Champions League before losing 1-0 to Legia Warsaw.

The Blues dropped into the second qualifying round of the Europa League but crashed out after a 1-0 defeat at home by Maltese side Floriana.