Copa America - Quarter-final
ArgentinaArgentina3EcuadorEcuador0

Copa America: Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to set up Colombia semi-final

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lionel Messi is congratulated by team-mates after scoring against Ecuador
Messi is aiming to help Argentina win the Copa America for the first time since 1993

Lionel Messi scored a free-kick and set up two goals to inspire Argentina to a 3-0 win over Ecuador and set up a Copa America semi-final against Colombia.

The 34-year-old forward provided assists for Rodrigo de Paul after 41 minutes and Lautaro Martinez late on.

He then curled in a free-kick in injury time after Piero Hincapie was sent off for a foul on Angel di Maria.

Last-four opponents Colombia beat Uruguay 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw.

"I've always said that individual prizes are secondary - we're here for something else," said Messi, whose goal was his 76th for his country. "We have an objective and we're focused on that."

Messi, who is a free agent after his contract with Barcelona ran out, could have given his side the lead early on but hit the post with a shot when through on goal.

He added: "It was a hard match. We know how difficult an opponent they can be. The important thing is we've taken another step forward."

Argentina, who have not won the Copa America since 1993, face Colombia, whose only win in the tournament came in 2001, at 02:00 BST on Wednesday.

Former Arsenal keeper David Ospina was Colombia's hero after he saved penalties from Jose Maria Gimenez and Matias Vina in the penalty shootout.

Ospina, 32, was making his 112th international appearance, becoming his country's most capped player.

"David has always been a leader," said Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda.

"He's very cerebral when it comes to penalties. That's a big help to our team."

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Martínez
  • 26Molina
  • 6Pezzella
  • 19OtamendiBooked at 45mins
  • 8Acuña
  • 7de Paul
  • 5ParedesSubstituted forRodríguezat 71'minutes
  • 20Lo CelsoSubstituted forDi Maríaat 71'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 22MartínezSubstituted forAgüeroat 90+4'minutes
  • 15GonzálezBooked at 66minsSubstituted forTagliaficoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Armani
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 4Montiel
  • 9Agüero
  • 11Di María
  • 12Marchesín
  • 14Palacios
  • 16Correa
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 21Correa
  • 24Gómez
  • 25Martínez

Ecuador

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Galindez
  • 17PreciadoBooked at 20minsSubstituted forCampanaat 83'minutes
  • 4Arboleda
  • 3HincapieBooked at 90mins
  • 7EstupiñánBooked at 44mins
  • 21FrancoBooked at 31minsSubstituted forCaicedoat 70'minutes
  • 10GruezoSubstituted forEstradaat 45'minutes
  • 20Méndez
  • 15Mena
  • 13E Valencia
  • 27PalaciosSubstituted forPlataat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Torres
  • 6Noboa
  • 8Martínez
  • 9Campana
  • 11Estrada
  • 12Ortíz
  • 14Arreaga
  • 16Pineida
  • 19Plata
  • 22Domínguez
  • 23Caicedo
  • 28Hurtado
Referee:
Wilton Pereira Sampaio

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamEcuador
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away10
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 3, Ecuador 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 3, Ecuador 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ángel Mena (Ecuador) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Enner Valencia.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moisés Caicedo (Ecuador) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Enner Valencia.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Sergio Agüero replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Argentina 3, Ecuador 0. Lionel Messi (Argentina) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  7. Dismissal

    Piero Hincapie (Ecuador) is shown the red card.

  8. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Argentina.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Piero Hincapie (Ecuador).

  10. Post update

    Ángel Di María (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Argentina 2, Ecuador 0. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  12. Post update

    Ángel Mena (Ecuador) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ecuador. Leonardo Campana replaces Ángelo Preciado.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Nicolás Tagliafico replaces Nicolás González.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gonzalo Plata (Ecuador) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángelo Preciado.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolás González (Argentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.

  19. Post update

    Guido Rodríguez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Enner Valencia (Ecuador).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 4th July 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina431072510
2Uruguay42114227
3Paraguay42025326
4Chile412134-15
5Bolivia4004210-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil4310102810
2Peru421157-27
3Colombia411234-14
4Ecuador403156-13
5Venezuela402226-42
View full Copa America tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Euro 2020