Crystal Palace are poised to join the race for Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie if Patrick Vieira takes over as manager since he tried to sign the Scotland international while in charge of Nice. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic look set to miss out on goalkeeper target Mat Ryan with the Australian shot-stopper on the brink of signing for Real Sociedad in Spain. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee are closing in on the capture of former Celtic and Kilmarnock striker Cillian Sheridan, who is a free agent after leaving Polish club Wisla Plock. (Courier) external-link

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly looks set to leave QPR and seal a permanent move to Motherwell after last season's loan spell. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian face stiff competition to sign St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart, with Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley all keen on the 24-year-old, along with Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Mirren striker Lee Erwin is a shock target for ambitious, newly-promoted Turkish side Altay SK. (Daily Record) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen consider a defensive alternative to Kristoffer Ajer, while Newcastle continue to be linked with the Norway international, who wants to leave Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers defender Craig Moore reckons it is vital his old club agree a new contract extension with Connor Goldson, who has 12 months of his current deal to run. (Daily Record) external-link

Arthur Papas, a former assistant to Ange Postecoglou, believes the Australian's impact on Celtic will be so profound he'll turn the club "upside down" in the search of success. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Sheffield Wednesday assistant Mike Trusson says Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide have massive potential to reach the top - but only if Celtic place them on the correct pathway. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Tam Courts admits Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist could be "on the radar" of several clubs as former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock keeper Danny Rogers plays as a trialist. (Courier) external-link

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is set for a return to Atletico Madrid on loan with a view to a permanent move, sparking hopes of a future windfall for former club Celtic, according to reports in France. (Scottish Sun) external-link