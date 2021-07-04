Wolves sign winger Francisco Trincao on loan from Barcelona with option to buy
Wolves
Wolves have signed Portugal winger Francisco Trincao on a season-long from Barcelona.
The deal includes a "a non-compulsory option to buy" the 21-year-old, who joined the Spanish club from Portuguese side Braga in the summer of 2020.
Trincao made 28 league appearances for Barcelona last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists, and seven Champions League outings.
His arrival follows Wolves' signing of Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera.
"He's a really exciting player," said the Premier League club's technical director Scott Sellars of Trincao.
"It's an area we'd like more competition, in terms of wide players. I think the fans are going to enjoy watching him play. He drives with the ball well and has good creativity."
Hope he can stay injury and Covid free and get to show some of his true potential.
Was there an HYS on it?
....probably not
Saw the same thing with Spurs fans after links to some Japanese dude that plays for Bologna, that team always on BBC1.
Will be a good player for wolves but makes Traore position less secure.