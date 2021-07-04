Wolves sign winger Francisco Trincao on loan from Barcelona with option to buy

Francisco Trincao
Trincao made 42 appearances for Barcelona last season in all competitions

Wolves have signed Portugal winger Francisco Trincao on a season-long from Barcelona.

The deal includes a "a non-compulsory option to buy" the 21-year-old, who joined the Spanish club from Portuguese side Braga in the summer of 2020.

Trincao made 28 league appearances for Barcelona last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists, and seven Champions League outings.

His arrival follows Wolves' signing of Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera.external-link

"He's a really exciting player," said the Premier League club's technical director Scott Sellars of Trincao.

"It's an area we'd like more competition, in terms of wide players. I think the fans are going to enjoy watching him play. He drives with the ball well and has good creativity."

21 comments

  • Comment posted by Bebe Face, today at 11:36

    Great move, potentially. He's got bags of talent from what I've seen in Portugal and briefly for Barca.

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 11:30

    Billy Gilmour is a fantastic signing for City.

    Hope he can stay injury and Covid free and get to show some of his true potential.

    Was there an HYS on it?

    ....probably not

    • Reply posted by Lirrix, today at 11:37

      Lirrix replied:
      In other news,

      Another Birmingham kid sees his opportunities dwindle

  • Comment posted by Stee, today at 11:28

    Blimey, lots of sour grapes on here. The Portugal and Mendes jibes are getting a bit old. Sorry if your club isn't doing much in the transfer market! Good luck to him, looks a good signing for Wolves.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jo Bangles, today at 11:21

    I don't think this will help much. It's increasingly likely that Wolves will soon be back where they belong - in the second division.

  • Comment posted by STILL ON OUR PERCH, today at 11:18

    Of course he had to be Portuguese 🤣🙈

    • Reply posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 11:24

      PRETTY VACANT replied:
      And there is nothing you can do about it.

  • Comment posted by heathens, today at 11:16

    Another youngster added to the pack, shoudnt really take long for him to settle in, good signing for us and the best is still to come.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 11:16

    Francisco Trincão is such an unknown that the BBC cannot even spell his name right.

  • Comment posted by deejohnny, today at 11:15

    Jorge Mendes dumping ground.FC

  • Comment posted by deejohnny, today at 11:14

    Breaking News; Wolves sign yet another Portuguese player.....….Let me guess' Jorge Mendes his agent?

  • Comment posted by Anil, today at 11:07

    This has happened out and of the blue.... Great for us Wolves though, season loan with option to buy #coyw 🐺

  • Comment posted by Fail McNumpty, today at 11:06

    Massive step up for the lad

  • Comment posted by redgringo, today at 11:06

    Cue loafs of people saying he's great having never heard of him before.🤣

    Saw the same thing with Spurs fans after links to some Japanese dude that plays for Bologna, that team always on BBC1.

    • Reply posted by Isenbird Braines Mucking Fuddle, today at 11:15

      Isenbird Braines Mucking Fuddle replied:
      You can fool some people, some of the time - but Ali Dia of Southampton still leads the way.

  • Comment posted by aye, today at 11:02

    Barca are a shambles. Scattergun approach to signing players then have to try and get rid of them a year later. He’s a good player but was never going to be given a chance to be a starter there.
    Will be a good player for wolves but makes Traore position less secure.

    • Reply posted by Bacon, today at 11:24

      Bacon replied:
      Barcelona are having a fire sale because they are beyond broke.

  • Comment posted by that swashbuckling polander of garwolin, today at 11:02

    With Barcelona in decline this is a step forward. He will play against the best ones in the world, too. Great place to grow and multiply the talent he has got. Wolves are there to stay for years to come and no one cares they are called a Portugal of the EPL.

  • Comment posted by lcfcsam, today at 11:01

    Excellent signing for wolves, he's been on and off linked with leicester and I really liked the idea of us signing him, loads of potential so fair play to wolves hope he does well!

  • Comment posted by Matt_17, today at 11:01

    Wow, a Portuguese player going to Wolves? That's rare

    • Reply posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 11:15

      PRETTY VACANT replied:
      He will look good in our Portugal style away kit. Welcome to Wolves lad.

