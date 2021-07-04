Euro 2020: England v Denmark - pick your Three Lions starting XI

Gareth Southgate's England stand just two victories away from winning the European Championship on home soil after they thrashed Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.

Next, they come up against Denmark in the semi-finals at Wembley - but who would you pick for Wednesday's game?

Use our selector and share your team on social media using #bbcfootball

My England XI to start against Denmark

Select your England XI to start against Denmark at Euro 2020

