'Couldn't have wished for better, it's coming home'

Euro 2020 semi-final: England v Denmark Date: Wednesday, 7 July. Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Live text commentary, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website.

England players are having fun, winning over fans and enjoying a European Championship run that could benefit the Three Lions "for a generation to come", says manager Gareth Southgate.

England face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Victory would see them reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup.

"We'll get more out of their talent if we can keep that relationship with the fans," Southgate said.

A 4-0 quarter-final win against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday sent Southgate's side through to the last four.

They now return to Wembley, the site of their last semi-final appearance in the men's European Championship 25 years ago.

While Euro 1996 ended in a defeat by Germany on penalties, with Southgate missing the decisive spot-kick, it is a tournament remembered for being "a magical experience for their players and fans".

It took 22 years for the England men's team to reach the last four of a major international tournament again after the summer of 1996, with Southgate guiding the Three Lions to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

"We've replicated what we did there, but that won't be enough to fulfil the [players]. That's a positive sign," Southgate said.

"The other thing that is so positive, these young players - 18, 19, 20, 21 - are getting more experiences of England that are positive and enjoyable and they're feeling what it can be like to be in an England shirt and have fun and win matches and have a relationship with the fans that is positive.

"That's so important for a generation to come."

Denmark 'riding a wave of emotion'

Southgate says England, a nation looking to reach a first final for 55 years, have dealt with a number of "hoodoos" already during the tournament.

He says his side now face a Denmark team "riding a wave of emotion" after starting the tournament traumatically with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Denmark lost that opening game against Finland and were beaten by Belgium days later, but victory against Russia saw them progress to the knockout stage where they have beaten Wales and the Czech Republic.

"We talk about perspective in sport but we rarely have it. This was a moment that brought it home for all of us," Southgate said.

"I can also imagine what it has done for the Danish team, their bond.

"We are talking about the things we have been through but what they went through that day - the way their captain [Simon Kjaer] was and the way the group was - and how that would have connected with their supporters, that's pretty powerful.

"They are riding a wave of emotion for certain and that's a powerful force that's coming to Wembley. Those things definitely have an impact on your thinking."