Glasgow City finished finished three points clear of Celtic to secure a 14th consecutive Scottish title

Glasgow City will host their Women's Champions League first round matches, while Celtic face a trip to Norway.

A new format means opening games on 18 August are semi-finals within groups of four clubs, with the winners meeting in qualifying finals three days later.

City open against Malta's Birkirkara, with BIIK-Shymkent and Slovan Bratislava also coming to Glasgow.

Celtic meet Spanish side Levante, while Minsk and host club Rosenborg make up their section.

Celtic are making their debut in the competition, while City have twice reached the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Scottish champions have announced the signing of Republic of Ireland centre-back Claire Walsh on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old joins from Peamount United, who proved stubborn opposition for City in last season's Champions League.