Sam Nombe is the fifth new signing made by Exeter City this summer

Exeter City have signed Milton Keynes Dons striker Sam Nombe for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old has been with MK Dons since he was a child and had at least one more season to run on his contract.

He spent last season on loan at Championship side Luton Town.

"Sam is our first big signing of this recruitment window and one we've worked really hard on the last few weeks when we heard he was available," Exeter City manager Matt Taylor said.

"Anyone that has seen him play will know there is a raw talent there and we've got to add certain aspects and layers to his game to help him move towards the finished article.

"Sam has a lot of pace and power but is raw at the moment. We have to change his potential into a consistent player and someone that will lead the line for us."

The signing comes after the club agreed first professional deals with highly-rated teenagers Harry Lee and Sonny Cox last week.

