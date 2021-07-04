Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gemma Evans played 66 times for Bristol City and scored two goals in a three-year spell with the club

Wales centre-back Gemma Evans has joined Reading on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at the Madejski Stadium after a three-year spell at Bristol City ended with relegation from the Women's Super League at the end of last season.

Evans began her career at Cardiff City before joining Yeovil Town in 2017.

She made her Wales debut in 2016 and has gone on to win 30 caps and is the fifth Wales player to join the Berkshire-based club.

She joins compatriots Natasha Harding, Rachel Rowe, Bethan Roberts and Lily Woodham at Reading.

"She is a player that I feel will really suit our style of play," Royals manager Kelly Chambers told the club website.

"She has shown great development over the last couple of seasons and more importantly she is a consistent performer.

"She is a hard-working player that has so much hunger and desire to want to learn and get better and I have no doubt that in this environment we will see an even better player."