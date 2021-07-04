Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Mario Vrancic helped Norwich win the Championship title in 2019 and 2021

Stoke City have signed midfielder Mario Vrancic on an initial one-year contract after his release by Norwich City.

The 32-year-old, a Bosnia and Herzegovina international, scored three goals in 34 games last season as the Canaries won the Championship title.

Former Darmstadt and Paderborn player Vrancic made 134 appearances in four seasons at Norwich, scoring 17 times.

"Mario is a player that will bring a different dimension to our midfield," said Stoke boss Michael O'Neill. external-link

"He has great experience of the Championship and knows what it takes to be successful in the division. We are delighted he has chosen to join us."

Vrancic won the most recent of his six Bosnia caps in 2017 and could fill the void left by midfielder Jon Mikel Obi, who left the Potters last week.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.