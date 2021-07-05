Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Under Andy Wilcox Cheltenham Town secured a return to League One for the first time in 12 years

Cheltenham Town chairman Andy Wilcox has stepped down from his role with the newly-promoted League One club.

Wilcox had been a director for four years, spending the past three as chairman, and is leaving to focus on his business activities.

"I hope to return to football again in some capacity in the future," he said.

"Last season brought unprecedented success for the club and I wish everyone the best of luck for the new season in League One," he added.

In Wilcox's first season as chairman the club finished 17th in League Two before ending the 2019-19 campaign fourth on average points per game and losing to Northampton Town in the play-offs in a Covid-19 affected season.

Last season under manager Michael Duff the Robins won the League Two title after finishing two points clear of second-placed Cambridge United.

"Leading a football club is a highly demanding job, especially during a time of huge challenges for the country and the football industry, but under Andy's chairmanship the club stabilised following the departure of Gary Johnson and went on to achieve great success under Michael Duff," vice-chairman David Bloxham told the club website.