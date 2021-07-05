After England's 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday, John from Lincolnshire was moved to message into our live text:

"I was at Wembley in 1966 when England beat Argentina in the quarter-final. Tonight I've seen them play as well as they have in many a year."

So, England supporters, as the national side bids to make history this week, get in touch like John and tells us your experiences from following them at major tournaments over the years - and what a successful England team would mean to you.