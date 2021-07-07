Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Bala boss Colin Caton with David Edwards, who won 43 caps for Wales

Europe Conference League qualifier: Bala Town v Larne Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Date: Thursday, 8 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST

Former Wales midfielder David Edwards is set to make his European debut as Bala Town face Northern Ireland's Larne in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Edwards, 35, has joined the Lakesiders following his release by Shrewsbury Town.

"He's really excited about it," Bala boss Colin Caton said.

Bala are in Europe for a seventh season while Larne will be making their European debut.

"He's a quiet professional, not a shouter or bawler, but everything he says is sensible and professional," Caton said of new signing Edwards, a member of Wales' Euro 2016 squad.

"Lads who have been with us for years and lads who have been with us for a few weeks have been learning off him.

"He automatically gains respect because of what he's done in the game."

Larne qualified for Europe for the first time in their history following a 3-1 win over Cliftonville in the Irish Premiership play-off final in June.

"A lot of people have underestimated the team we're going to be playing," Caton told BBC Sport Wales.

"Larne are massively ambitious like ourselves and they are investing heavily in their squad.

"It will be an exciting time for them as a club having qualified for Europe, but we're quite established and hopefully we'll give a good account of ourselves and try and get through.

"It will be a tough test, but it's something that we're up for."