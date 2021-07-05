Last updated on .From the section England

England "need to make sure" there is no repeat of their World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia when they face Denmark in the last four of Euro 2020 on Wednesday, says defender Harry Maguire.

Gareth Southgate's men face the Danes at Wembley almost three years to the day since the 2-1 loss to Croatia.

A 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine on Saturday sent Southgate's side through.

"The motivation is there," Maguire said. "Losing the semi-final at the World Cup hurt a lot."

The Manchester United captain, who has recovered from an ankle injury to start England's past three matches, said Southgate's squad have improved significantly since the World Cup.

"I think we're in a lot better place than we were," he said.

"The experience of that, we've learnt from it. We've had a lot of big games in that period to improve and a lot of time spent together on the training pitch, friendlies and qualifiers. Every game we play we feel we improve.

"In this tournament, from the first game to the Ukraine game, there's a lot of differences in the principles that we're demanding from each other. Of course we're in a better place now, but we've still got a long way to go."