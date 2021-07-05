Simon Weaver (left) and Paul Thirwell (right) have won two promotions with Harrogate Town in their four-and-a-half years with the club

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver and his assistant Paul Thirwell have both signed on to stay with the League Two club for a further three years.

The pair were appointed in January 2017 and won promotion from the National League North to National League in their first season with the club.

They then led them to the EFL for the first time in Town's history last year.

"This club has been a massive part of my life for for 12 years, so to take it to 15 is fantastic," Weaver said.

"I'm excited about the challenge ahead and have as much appetite for it now as I did 12 years ago."

Thirwell added: "I'm delighted to be staying here. It's been a really good six years going from player to the youth set-up to assistant manager and I've loved every minute.

"The gaffer and I are good friends off the pitch, our thoughts on the game are very much the same, but at times we are different characters and I think that brings the best out of each other. Hopefully long may that continue."

Weaver led the club to survival in their first season in League Two last season, guiding them to a 17th-placed finish.