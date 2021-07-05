Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Jamie Proctor scored four times in the 2020-21 season - twice on loan at Newport, then two more on loan with Wigan

Port Vale have made their 11th summer signing by bringing in free transfer Jamie Proctor on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old 6ft 2in target man, who finished last season on loan at Wigan, has scored 45 goals with 14 different clubs since making his debut for home town club Preston in 2010.

"Jamie's going to give us different options for our frontline," said Vale manager Darrell Clarke.

"He ticks the boxes for attributes in the type of player I want."

Proctor has also had previous moves to Stockport County (loan), Swansea City, Shrewsbury Town (loan), Crawley, Fleetwood, Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers, Carlisle United (loan), Rotherham United, Scunthorpe United (loan), AFC Fylde (loan), Newport County (loan) and Wigan Athletic (loan).

Clarke added: "He has good knowledge of the league we are in - as well as valuable experience in the leagues above too."

Vale have had a summer squad shake-up following the February appointment of David Flitcroft as director of football, followed a week later by the luring of Clarke from Walsall as manager.

That began the end-of-season release of 15 players, including the club's record post-war top goalscorer Tom Pope.

