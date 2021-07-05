Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Midfielder Liam Walsh is an Everton youth product

Swansea City are closing in on signing midfielder Liam Walsh.

Talks between the Championship side and the 23-year-old are at an advanced stage following his release from Bristol City.

Walsh failed to agree a new deal at Ashton Gate, with injuries restricting playing time.

If completed, Walsh would become Swansea's third new arrival of the summer following deals for strikers Joel Piroe and Kyle Joseph.

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper is in need of midfield reinforcement, with Conor Hourihane having returned to Aston Villa following a loan spell.

Walsh had previously been on the club's radar and the Swans made their move once it became apparent he would leave Bristol City, two-and-a-half years on from his switch from Everton where he had progressed through the youth ranks.

The Liverpool-born player made a total of 22 appearances for the Robins - including just three outings last season after thigh and hamstring issues - and also spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Coventry City.

Swansea are still keen on adding a centre-back to their ranks, with Marc Guehi having returned to Chelsea after an extended loan stay at the Liberty Stadium.

There has been interest in Burnley's James Dunne who is out of contract at Turf Moor, although Swansea would need to agree a compensation fee with the Clarets for the 23-year-old.